With your collective agreement about to expire, nominations are now open for the positions on the Union's bargaining committee. Three (3) committee member positions are open (Chair, plus two bargaining committee members).

No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the Bargaining Committee, but you must have a signed membership application card on file with the Union in order to run or vote in an election. As a bargaining committee member, you will be expected to:





attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining;

assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite;

attend collective bargaining sessions with the employer;

take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the staff representative at the conclusion of bargaining;

provide feedback and information to the staff representative during the bargaining process;

participate in discussions related to the employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals; and

assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining.



Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



In the event there are more nominations received than positions available a vote will be held. Only one completed nomination form for each position is required for each member nominated.



Please complete the attached nomination form and return it by email to [email protected] or by fax to 250-384-8060, Attention: Chad McQuarrie / Sandi Walmsley.

TIMELINE EXTENDED – The new deadline for receipt of nominations is 4 p.m. on April 2, 2024 .



In solidarity,



Chad McQuarrie, BCGEU Staff Representative

Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative







