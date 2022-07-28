Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Election Results for Local 703 Member-at-Large Position - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Election Results for Local 703 Member-at-Large Position - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 29, 2022

Thank you to everyone who submitted their names for the Member-at-Large Position for Local 703. Please see below for the official results of the election:

· Daphne Kowalczyk       31

· Donald Bell                   18

· Michael J. Robinsmith   54

· Robert J. Supeene        19

· Ronald Tuck                  26

 

Please help me in congratulating Michael J. Robinsmith as your newly elected Member-at-Large.

 

Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected]

 

In solidarity,

 

Darryl Wong
Local 703 Chairperson

 

Katie Smith
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP