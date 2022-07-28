Thank you to everyone who submitted their names for the Member-at-Large Position for Local 703. Please see below for the official results of the election:





· Daphne Kowalczyk 31

· Donald Bell 18

· Michael J. Robinsmith 54

· Robert J. Supeene 19

· Ronald Tuck 26

Please help me in congratulating Michael J. Robinsmith as your newly elected Member-at-Large.

Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected]

In solidarity,

Darryl Wong

Local 703 Chairperson

Katie Smith

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP