Published on March 15, 2021

The BCGEU is holding elections for the following position on the Local 1710 executive. Candidate statements are attached:

 

Local 1710 Chair:

GALLANT, Naomi
LANGDON, Suzanne
VANDENHEUVEL, Jocelyn

  • Elections will be conducted electronically through Simply Voting. Please ensure your personal email is up to date so you receive your electronic ballot.

Elections will open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 and close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 1710 Chair.

Any questions should be referred to the area office at 250-785-6185 or [email protected]

Download PDF of notice here.



