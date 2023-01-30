The BCGEU is holding elections for the following positions on the Local 504 Executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:
Balloting will be done electronically and will open on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:00am and close on Monday, March 27, 2023, at midnight.
If you do not receive an email with your ballot by end of day on March 13th please contact [email protected] and provide your full name, worksite and personal email (please also check your junk/spam folders). See attached poster.
*Voting Closes at midnight on March 27, 2023*
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results. Any questions should be referred to the Fraser Valley Area Office at (604) 882-0111.
