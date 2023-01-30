Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Elections for Local 504 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 09, 2023

The BCGEU is holding elections for the following positions on the Local 504 Executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:

 


Member at Large:

  • Carlton Edwards
  • Craig Scott
  • Debra Reed
  • Isabella Loftsgard
  • Prabjot Jammu
  • Zackory Powell (click here to read bio)
  • Rob Lasser

 

  Recording Secretary:
 

 

 

Balloting will be done electronically and will open on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:00am and close on Monday, March 27, 2023, at midnight.

 

If you do not receive an email with your ballot by end of day on March 13th please contact [email protected] and provide your full name, worksite and personal email (please also check your junk/spam folders). See attached poster.

 

*Voting Closes at midnight on March 27, 2023*

 

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results. Any questions should be referred to the Fraser Valley Area Office at (604) 882-0111.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download voting credentials poster here

