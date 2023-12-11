The BCGEU is holding elections for the following positions on the Local 604 Executive:
Member at Large (2 positions):Andrea Pinto
Ashlene Buksh
Prashant Mukherjee
Sheena Wong
Recording Secretary (1 position):Andrea Pinto
Prashant Mukherjee
Randeep Labana
Balloting will be done electronically (Simply Voting) and will open on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9:00 am and close on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 12:00 midnight.
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 604 executive. If you do not receive an email with your ballot by end of day on December 12th, please contact [email protected] and provide your full name, worksite, and personal email (please also check your junk/spam folders).
*Voting closes at midnight on January 2, 2024*
Any questions should be referred to the area office.
In solidarity
Andrea Mitchell
Local 604 Chair
Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative
