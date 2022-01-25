Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Elections Results for Local 402 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 09, 2022

We are pleased to announce the following members have been acclaimed to their positions:

Chairperson                                                     Cina Opel
1st Vice Chairperson                                        Peter Carter
2nd Vice Chairperson                                       Vacant
Treasurer                                                         Stephen Morgan
Recording Secretary                                        Ben Olsson
Member at Large                                              Kristie Carano
Member at Large                                              Stacey Sowa
Member at Large                                              Bill Clayton
Member at Large                                              Vacant
Member at Large                                              Vacant
Youth Member at Large                                   Colin Murphy

If you are interested in getting more involved in the union, whether as a steward or in any one of the above vacancies, please contact the local area office at 250-824-0825 or [email protected].

In solidarity

Cina Opel
Local 402 Chairperson

Sean Antrim
Staff Representative   


Download PDF of notice here 

