We are pleased to announce the following members have been acclaimed to their positions:

Chairperson Cina Opel

1st Vice Chairperson Peter Carter

2nd Vice Chairperson Vacant

Treasurer Stephen Morgan

Recording Secretary Ben Olsson

Member at Large Kristie Carano

Member at Large Stacey Sowa

Member at Large Bill Clayton

Member at Large Vacant

Member at Large Vacant

Youth Member at Large Colin Murphy

If you are interested in getting more involved in the union, whether as a steward or in any one of the above vacancies, please contact the local area office at 250-824-0825 or [email protected].





In solidarity

Cina Opel

Local 402 Chairperson

Sean Antrim

Staff Representative



