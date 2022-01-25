We are pleased to announce the following members have been acclaimed to their positions:
Chairperson Cina Opel
1st Vice Chairperson Peter Carter
2nd Vice Chairperson Vacant
Treasurer Stephen Morgan
Recording Secretary Ben Olsson
Member at Large Kristie Carano
Member at Large Stacey Sowa
Member at Large Bill Clayton
Member at Large Vacant
Member at Large Vacant
Youth Member at Large Colin Murphy
If you are interested in getting more involved in the union, whether as a steward or in any one of the above vacancies, please contact the local area office at 250-824-0825 or [email protected].
In solidarity
Cina Opel
Local 402 Chairperson
Sean Antrim
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
