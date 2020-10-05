 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Elements Casino - Steward election results - BCGEU

Published on October 05, 2020

On August 31, 2020, the union sent an email to all BCGEU members working at Elements Casino Victoria, looking for five members to take on the role of a steward. We are pleased to announce that three members have stepped forward to become stewards for your worksite. As there were less members that submitted their names than positions available, we are able to acclaim these nominees, therefore a ballot election will not be required.

Join me in congratulating your new stewards, listed below!

Deanne Terpenning            ecvstewarddee@gmail.com
Patricia Lawrence               ecvstewardTrish@gmail.com
Anthony Panganiban          tonio2@telus.net

I have provided the stewards' email addresses so that you can contact them with issues that arise.

There are still two vacant steward positions, so we will do another election process once members return to the worksite.

In solidarity

Sheila Knight
Staff Representative

 

