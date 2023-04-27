Recently Shop Steward elections were conducted to fill two additional Steward positions at your worksite. Members have voted and the results are in! See certified results on page 2.

With 39% of the vote, Misha McDiarmid has been elected in to one of the positions.

With 30.5% each, Barbara Van Kerkoerle and Nicole Becker tied , which led a tie-breaker situation. Following the tie-breaker, Barbara Van Kerkoerle has been elected in to the other Shop Steward position. The tie break was done in accordance with the BCGEU Elections Manual[1], with BCGEU Staff Representatives Michelle Webster and Brian Calderwood as witnesses.

Below is a list of all Stewards elected at your worksite:

Stewards

Deanne Terpenning

Patricia Lawrence

Bert Earl

Misha McDiarmid

Barbara Van Kerkoerle

In solidarity,

Deanne Terpenning, Local 1701 Chair

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Brian Calderwood, Staff Representative



