Published on August 21, 2020

The following members have been acclaimed to the Bargaining Committee. Congratulations!

Your Bargaining Committee is:

Tammy Cornell, Bargaining Committee Member
Jason Tice, Bargaining Committee Member
Deanne Terpenning, Main Unit

We now have a full bargaining committee in place and will begin developing bargaining proposals as well as discussing potential bargaining dates with your employer.

Please stay tuned as new developments occur.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

 

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett
Acting Coordinator - Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here 

