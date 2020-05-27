Eligibility for premium pay for BCGEU members in the B.C. public service



We have received messages from our membership asking why they were excluded from the premium pay offering. We are also disappointed more sectors were not included and rest assured, we're continuing to speak to the government about expanding it.



We are not able to answer some of the questions we've received because we don't have answers - we did not negotiate this premium.



However, we've discussed our concerns with the public service agency, and they're encouraging employees do the following:

For employee questions about eligibility, please contact your employer directly. For technical program questions from employers and service providers, email your questions to the PSEC Secretariat PSEC@gov.bc.ca

Your union also asks that you copy your email to health@bcgeu.ca to help us keep track of issues.



Your union is also working on ways that you, your co-workers and the rest of your BCGEU family can make sure government hears your voice on the pandemic pay program. Stay tuned for more on this.



More information from the government can be found at:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/temporary-pandemic-pay





UWU/MoveUP