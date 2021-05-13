Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 13, 2021

Your Union received three nomination by the deadline and so your committee has been elected by acclamation. Your committee members in alphabetical order are:

  • Debra Bickerstaffe
  • Amrita Mahal
  • Arlyn Mariano

The committee will be meeting in the coming weeks to select a committee chairperson, receive training, and to decide how best to engage the membership to determine your priorities.

Please be on the lookout for membership engagement opportunities and we encourage you to participate.

 

In Solidarity

Richard Tones
Staff Representative
Negotiations Department

