Friends,

I am pleased to announce on behalf of your Bargaining Committee that the tentative agreement has ratified with 98.6% of members participating supporting ratification.

The Employer is scheduled to hold their ratification vote on February 22, 2022.

Once that has been completed a draft agreement will be produced and a finalized agreement will be distributed once all signatures have been collected. Note this process can take a few months.

This agreement was an important step in addressing the priorities of members and you should be proud of the thoughtful and effective leadership of your committee.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP