Nominations are now open for four (4) steward positions at Elim Christian Care Society.



New stewards are trained by the union. If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of stewards, please contact our office.





The deadline for nominations is 5:00 pm, Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.





The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9 is no later than Tuesday, April 4th at 5:00 pm.



If more than three people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.





Roshni Singh Anthony Davies

Local 404 Chair Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP