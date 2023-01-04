The finalized version of your collective agreement with signatures has now been completed and available on the BCGEU website.



https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202023/04043824v4.pdf



Please feel free to bookmark the document and/or save it on your phone for easy access.



In solidarity,



Richard Tones

BCGEU Staff Representative

Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP