  2. Elim Village - Finalized collective agreement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 20, 2023

The finalized version of your collective agreement with signatures has now been completed and available on the BCGEU website.
 
https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202023/04043824v4.pdf
 
Please feel free to bookmark the document and/or save it on your phone for easy access.
 
In solidarity,
 
Richard Tones
BCGEU Staff Representative
Negotiations Department

