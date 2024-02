Nominations are now open for stewards at Elizabeth Fry Society.



New stewards are trained by the union.



If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact your Local Chair Tamara Peterson at [email protected].



The deadline for nominations is Monday, February 12, 2024, by 5:00 pm



The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mailed to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than Monday, February 12, 2024 by 5:00 pm.





Tamara Peterson

L304 Chair





Charmaine Roesler

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





