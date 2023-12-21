We are happy to report that your new collective agreement language has ratified.
Thank you for your support in our negotiations. A new version of the collective agreement will be printed in the coming months.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact one of the members of your committee.
In Solidarity,
Fred Wickheim, Bargaining Committee Chair
Shea Morgan, Bargaining Committee Member
Nick Kornet, Bargaining Committee Member
Sean Antrim, BCGEU Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
