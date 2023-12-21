We are happy to report that your new collective agreement language has ratified.



Thank you for your support in our negotiations. A new version of the collective agreement will be printed in the coming months.



If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact one of the members of your committee.



In Solidarity,



Fred Wickheim, Bargaining Committee Chair

Shea Morgan, Bargaining Committee Member

Nick Kornet, Bargaining Committee Member

Sean Antrim, BCGEU Staff Representative







