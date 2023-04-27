These are unprecedented, difficult times. After weeks of the worst wildfire season yet, officials have declared a state of emergency and put in place evacuation orders for thousands of people in the Kelowna, West Kelowna and Shuswap areas.



We have many members living in the Okanagan area and other impacted regions of B.C. Our thoughts are with you and your families at this time.



As one of B.C.'s largest unions, and as the union representing many of the emergency crews serving our communities, we are here to support our members and affected communities across the province.



That's why we want to make sure all BCGEU members affected by this crisis are aware of the emergency relief fund that can help you out during moments like these.

If you have lost your home as a result of the wildfires, you may be eligible to apply for emergency financial assistance.



If you believe you are eligible for these funds, please contact the Kelowna area office (250) 763-6405 / 1-800-667-1132 or the Kamloops area office (250) 372-8223 / 1-800-667-0054 to speak to a staff representative and receive the application form.



Note: A completed FA-111 application form must be submitted within three months of the fire, flood or other natural disaster to receive payment, which will be made directly by your component. Applicants must be full or life BCGEU members as noted in constitution and bylaws articles 4.1 and 4.4.



Learn more about how to find the full list of wildfires, highway closures and evacuation orders and alerts.



Throughout this crisis, we will be doing our best to support you and your communities. Please feel free to get in touch with us should you have any issues with your employer during this time.



In solidarity,



Paul Finch, BCGEU Treasurer









