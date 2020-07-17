 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Emil Anderson - Joint Labour Management Election - BCGEU

Published on July 17, 2020

The BCGEU is holding elections for the 3 (three) positions and 1 (one) alternate for Joint Labour Management at Emil Anderson.

Joint Labour Management

  • Terry Curiston
  • Shawn Hoornaert
  • Gerry Hannah
  • Bill Geyer
  • Robert Isbister
  • Rory Smith
  • Chris Todd
  • Kelly Dyck

A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email to all Local 1004 Emil Anderson members on July 21, 2020.

Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.

If you have not received a link by 5:00 pm on July 30, 2020 please email us at evotingarea04@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

The electronic balloting system will close at 12:00 p.m. on July 31, 2020.

 

In solidarity

Cheryl Prowse
BCGEU Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here
Download voting credentials poster here  

