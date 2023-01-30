Please complete the enclosed bargaining survey and return it to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via email to [email protected], fax to 604.882.5032 or drop off to the office no later than Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Your responses will be reviewed by the bargaining committee. We will use the information you provide to assist with the proposal preparation and as a guide throughout the bargaining process.

Surveys must be received no later than Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In solidarity,

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download a copy of the Bargaining Survey here





UWU/MoveUP