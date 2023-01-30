Memorandum of Understanding 9 – Contract Re-opener allows the parties to negotiate particular articles of your current collective agreement this year. In preparation for negotiations we are required to elect a bargaining committee.

Nominations are now open for three positions and one alternate on your Bargaining Committee.

A nomination form is attached to this bulletin and can also be picked up at your Area Office. Nominations close on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Nominations can be dropped off at the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office, faxed to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.667.1103 or emailed to [email protected].

*Nominations must be received no later than Thursday, May 11, 2023.

In the event we receive more nominations than positions available, an election will be conducted using e-voting.

In solidarity,

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

