TO: All BCGEU Local 403 Stewards
RE: Enhanced Stewards Training for Local 403 Shop Stewards
DATE: Thursday, September 28, 2023TIME: 900 am – 4:30 pm
PLACE: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver
Hello 403 Stewards!
Please join us for a full day of education and networking with other Stewards in Local 403.
When: Thursday, September 28, from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm
Where: BCGEU – Lower Mainland Area Office – Musqueam Room 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
During this one-day training session, we will discuss:
- Grievance Processing
- Building Relationships at work
- Bullying & Harassment Grievances
This course is open to all Local 403 Stewards, who have taken the Steward Fundamentals Training Course.
Union leave will be provided to attend this training course. Once your attendance has been confirmed, you will need to request leave from your Employer.
Registration is limited – so please register early.
Lunch will be provided. Please advise if you have any food restrictions.
If you need a Leave of Absence to attend the class, advise how many hours of paid leave is required.
To register, please RSVP by following this link: http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_403_enhanced_steward_training_lhc5aejgnx4osj2pjrkdzq
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry, Component 4 Vice President and Local 403 Chair
Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative
Megan Cawood, Staff Representative
