We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:



The following positions have been acclaimed:



Treasurer:

Andrea Sherman



Members at Large (Young Worker):

Olivia Shepherd





Please join us in congratulating Andrea Sherman and Olivia Shepherd for their new positions.



https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-1003 To view the list of the Local Executives, you can visit our website at:



In solidarity,



Lana Vincent, Local Chairperson

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP