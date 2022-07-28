Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Executive Nomination Results for Local 1003 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 08, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:
 
The following positions have been acclaimed: 
                  
Treasurer:                          
Andrea Sherman
   
Members at Large (Young Worker):           
Olivia Shepherd

 
Please join us in congratulating Andrea Sherman and Olivia Shepherd for their new positions.
 

To view the list of the Local Executives, you can visit our website at: https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-1003

 
In solidarity,

Lana Vincent, Local Chairperson
Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here
 

