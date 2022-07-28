We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:
The following positions have been acclaimed:
Treasurer:
Andrea Sherman
Members at Large (Young Worker):
Olivia Shepherd
Please join us in congratulating Andrea Sherman and Olivia Shepherd for their new positions.
In solidarity,
Lana Vincent, Local Chairperson
Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative
