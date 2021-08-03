The BCGEU is looking for six (6) OHS Worker representatives from C05 to become OHS Co-Facilitators. There will be a 5-day Train the Trainer session at the LDB Head Office in Burnaby (October 18 – 22) where you will learn how to deliver OHS course material and tools for adult learners. We are looking for applicants from all areas of the province.



The goal of the training is to equip you with the skills necessary to deliver the following courses:

OHS 2-Day Basic Committee Training

Incident Investigations

Ergonomics

Mitigating Workplace Violence

Other courses as developed

Compensation is outlined in Article 22.15 (f) of the PSA 18th Main collective agreement:

"Union instructors, safety committee members and designated safety representatives attending or delivering the training including necessary travel time will be on leave of absence without loss of basic pay and shall be reimbursed for expenses by the Employer."



Previous experience teaching, facilitating or public speaking is an asset, but not required to be a peer facilitator. During the TTT, you will learn adult education techniques, and research-based tools and strategies that will improve your facilitation skills. You will practice these tools and strategies as you learn how to prepare for and practice delivery of certain portions of the 2-Day OHS Committee Training.



Requirements:



Successful candidates must be a Worker OHS rep for their worksite. Candidates must be available to attend OHS Train-the-Trainer at Head Office in Burnaby (October 18-22, 2021), and to complete the 1-day Participate and Observe within 4 months of attending the Train-the-Trainer.

Once qualified as a Trainer, successful candidates must be available 6-8 days/year. Travel may be required. Virtual (online) facilitation may be required.



If you are selected as a trainer, you will require the support of your manager or Regional manager. If you anticipate issues obtaining support, please reach out to [email protected] and the union will assist you.



There are six (6) vacancies.



How to Apply:



Please submit the attached application form with a brief cover letter and your resume telling us about your work experience with the LDB and any other relevant experience to [email protected] with the subject line "LDB Train the Trainer" by no later than 11:00 pm, August 19, 2021.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Expression of Interest application form here



UWU/MoveUP