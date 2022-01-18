BCGEU Component 4 members in the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) are encouraged to apply to the FBA Education Fund for skills upgrading and career mobility opportunities. The Fund will likely be able to approve eligible applications received up to the end of January 2022. Please read the overview of criteria and frequently asked questions (FAQs) before completing the application form. Note that applying does not guarantee funding.

In the 2019-2022 facilities contract, the FBA unions including the BCGEU secured additional monies for the Education Fund. In all, the FBA has negotiated $15.5M in support of the Fund since 2006. The Fund is administered by the Hospital Employees' Union (HEU) and the links in this bulletin lead to the HEU website.

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, VP, Component 4

Cina Opel, 2nd Representative and 1st Vice-Chairperson, Component 4

Richard Ziemianski, Chair, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee



