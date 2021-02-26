February 2021 Safety Tip: Masks, Social Distancing, Sanitizing and Empties

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the dedication of Component 5 members to serving the public. As we persevere through the vaccine rollout, we understand that ongoing diligence to health and safety protocols now, will help shorten the length of the pandemic. This bulletin details the safety measures in place at your workplaces and important reminders for you while at work.

Masks:

As of November 19, 2020, an order was issued requiring the wearing of masks for all indoor public and retail spaces for staff and customers. All employees and customers must wear masks in the retail stores unless they are unable to for medical reasons. When serving a customer, employees must wear masks even if there is a plexiglass barrier.

If a customer entering your store does not have a mask, please offer the customer a disposable mask.

If a customer will not wear a mask, politely inform them you are following the direction of the PHO that all customers and employees must wear a mask in retail spaces and that they cannot come into the store without wearing a mask.

Verbal abuse and aggression is not a part of your job. If a customer becomes agitated or abusive, maintain your own safety first and try to de-escalate the situation.

If a customer continues to refuse to wear a mask or advises they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, please bring this to the attention of your supervisor or manager to address.

It is your supervisor or manager's role to attempt to address the customer's circumstances while ensuring that we maintain the order of the Provincial Health Officer. Where the matter cannot be addressed and the customer escalates their response (e.g. abusive) while in the store, the supervisor or manager may contact law enforcement for assistance.

Social Distancing:

Physical Distancing is the best-known way to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission. As we learn more about the possibility of airborne transmission and the appearance of new variants of COVID-19, maintaining 2 meters of space between you and other individuals protects you, your co-workers and the customers.

Practices that have been implemented for stores:

Where available, security guards at the entry to limit the number of customers in the store at a time,

Floor decals to serve as a visual reminder,

Cashiers assigned to alternating till where possible,

Posted occupancy limits for the store, and any common areas, such as the lunchroom,

Staggering break times to avoid congregation in common areas.

Practices that have been implemented in the distribution centres:

Physical distancing dots in high traffic areas,

Occupancy limits in the lunchroom, washrooms and locker room facilities

Regular announcements to remind folks to physically distance,

Staggered break times to avoid congregation in common areas.

Sanitizing:

Increased sanitizing throughout the day and between customers can reduce the risk of coming into contact with any contaminated surfaces. The employer should be providing you with the cleaning products and time to perform regular, scheduled cleaning and disinfecting of all commonly touched surfaces and high traffic areas including entrances and exits, counters and cash registers, pin pads, shopping carts and basket handles, staff common areas and equipment.

Cleaning should be conducted hourly for your workstation,

PIN-pads should be disinfected between customers,

Shopping carts and baskets should be disinfected between customers,

Sanitizer at the entry and at registers should be refilled when needed.

You have the right to refuse unsafe work. If you are not being provided the time needed to clean and sanitize the common touch points, you need to inform your supervisor to have the situation remedied.

Return of Empty Containers:

Reopening the return counter has caused significant anxieties for our members. When processing empties returns, please be sure that all the below protections are in place to reduce the risk of the activity:

Plexiglass barrier at front of till between cashier & customer,

Frequent cleaning of all touch surfaces, including between customers,

Frequent hand washing,

Appropriate PPE: clear plastic face shield assigned to each employee, reusable/washable non-surgical face mask assigned to each employee, nitrile apron assigned to each employee, disposable gloves,

Clear signage indicating COVID-19 empties protocols for customers,

Clear signage indicating a designated returns processing area and returns waiting area.

If any you are concerned that the protocols in place at your worksite do not meet what is outlined in your safety plan, report it to your supervisor to be remedied and/or OHS committee.

You have the right to refuse unsafe work. The process for refusal can be found here: https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/your-rights

If you have concerns about how these protocols are being applied at your work site, please contact your OHS rep or the BCGEU OHS department at [email protected]

Other Reminders:

OHS REPS: Monthly Safety Audits should be happening between the 27th to the 7th of each month, as a worker rep, you have the right to participate in these inspections.

OHS REPS: Annual reviews of the Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee are due March 31. This is an opportunity to not only look back and review the work you've done, but to look forward to ways to strengthen the committee. Your participation is critical in shaping the culture of safety in your location.

March 7, 2021 is the annual Farmworkers Memorial: A memorial honouring Amarjit Kaur Bal, Sukhvinder Kaur Punia, and Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu; the three farmworkers killed on the morning of March 7, 2007, while being transported to work in an overloaded passenger van. An online ceremony will be held to honour their memory and to recognize the ongoing struggle for farmworkers' dignity and safety on the job. Details can be found at https://bcfed.ca/events

In solidarity,

BCGEU Component 5 (Retail Stores and Warehouse) Occupational Health and Safety Committee



