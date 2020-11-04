 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Fleetwood Villa - Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on November 04, 2020

I'm pleased to announce that Sheila Sandoval has been acclaimed to the bargaining committee as Bargaining Committee Member. She joins Bargaining Committee Chair Christine Gaundan-Nair and Bargaining Committee Member Amandeep Khangura.

Our next step will be to meet as a committee to develop proposals for bargaining with your employer. Thank you to everyone who completed a survey, since these will help set our priorities.

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations


