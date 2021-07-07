Following the overwhelming rejection of the tentative agreement, your employer has agreed to pursue mediation through the Labour Relations Board to try to reach a settlement that members will accept.

During the ratification meeting and voting period, your bargaining committee heard you that you want certainty on wages should wage-leveling end before the collective agreement expires on December 31, 2021. We also heard you that the ratification payment was not high enough. We have put these issues to your employer as we pursue mediation.

We have informed your employer that the Union and the bargaining committee are ready and able to negotiate essential service levels. By negotiating these levels while pursuing mediation, we will be ready to pursue job action immediately should mediation fail to reach a settlement the bargaining committee thinks members will be able to accept.

If you didn't receive this message by email, please log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to update your personal email address. Having a current personal email address on file with BCGEU will be very important to stay updated on mediation and any potential job action.

In solidarity,

Christine Gaundan-Nair, Bargaining Committee Chair

Amandeep Khangura, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Sandoval, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP