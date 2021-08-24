Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as stewards for Fleetwood Villa:



• Ruby Driedger

• Blanca Fuentes

• Christine Gaundan-Nair

• Imelda San Pedro



These new stewards join your current steward, Tammy Edgar.



Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted stewards. If a steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the union on your behalf and speak to the staff representative for clarification.



Thank you for your cooperation in this regard.



In solidarity,



Danica Sladen

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP