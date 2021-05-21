Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative deal with your Employer to renew your collective agreement. Full details will be released soon, but we are happy to say that the deal includes a signing bonus and improvements to shift premiums starting January 1, 2022.



Before this round of bargaining, BCGEU and Revera agreed to a common employer settlement that included some parameters around bargaining this round. We agreed to bargain for changes from the Employment Standards Act to be included in your collective agreement and total compensation only. We also agreed that your renewed collective agreement will expire on December 31, 2022, and you will bargain the non-monetary changes for your next collective agreement renewal with members from Whitecliff Retirement Residence.



A full explanation of the changes will be explained in the ratification meeting, with details of the meeting coming soon.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member's Portal here.



In solidarity,



Christine Gaundan-Nair, Bargaining Committee Chair

Amandeep Khangura, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Sandoval, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations



