On November 8, 2023, you should have received from our Employer a memo about PTO (also known as Supplemental Leave under Article 20.21 of the 19th Main Public Service Agreement). I can confirm that the contents of that memo are accurate. I also want to emphasize a few important points for you:

Supplemental Leave (PTO) applies to employees with 1827 auxiliary status, as well as full-time and part-time regulars.

PTO may be requested in advance or last minute.

You are entitled to up to two days per year of PTO and it can be used in half shift increments.

You do not need to give a reason for requesting PTO.

PTO hours come out of the 70-hour leave bank, under article 20.12.

If you are denied the use of PTO, please connect with your steward.

Attached is the Employer's memo, for your reference.

In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, Vice-President of Component 5 (Retail Stores and Warehouse)



Download PDF of PTO Reminder here





