  2. Ford Mountain and Fraser Regional Correctional Centres and Okanagan Correctional Centre (Compass Group) - Collective agreement ratifies - BCGEU

Published on December 01, 2020

The ballot is counted and your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the collective agreement has ratified by 68% in favour.

We would like to thank all members for your participation in the process and for your support. We have heard from a number of you about local issues at the worksites and we encourage you to contact your steward or local area office in order to address these concerns.

In solidarity,

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member
Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member
Marcia McLean - Bargaining Committee Member
Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

