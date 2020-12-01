The ballot is counted and your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the collective agreement has ratified by 68% in favour.

We would like to thank all members for your participation in the process and for your support. We have heard from a number of you about local issues at the worksites and we encourage you to contact your steward or local area office in order to address these concerns.

If you want to ensure you continue to receive updates from the Union, log onto the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and update your information.

In solidarity,

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member

Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member

Marcia McLean - Bargaining Committee Member

Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



