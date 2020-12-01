Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
Ford Mountain and Fraser Regional Correctional Centres and Okanagan Correctional Centre (Compass Group) - Collective agreement ratifies - BCGEU
Published on December 01, 2020
The ballot is counted and your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the collective agreement has ratified by 68% in favour.
We would like to thank all members for your participation in the process and for your support. We have heard from a number of you about local issues at the worksites and we encourage you to contact your steward or local area office in order to address these concerns.
If you want to ensure you continue to receive updates from the Union, log onto the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and update your information.
In solidarity,
Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member Marcia McLean - Bargaining Committee Member Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations