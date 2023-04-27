Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 8th starting at 9:30am. We will be in the Staff Room, at Ford Mountain Correctional Centre located on 57657 Chilliwack Lake Rd, Chilliwack, BC V4Z 1A7.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
- Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
- Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
- Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
- Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Ira Kibbe Teresa Shaley
Local 104 Chair Staff Representative
