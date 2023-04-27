Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on November 06, 2023

Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 8th starting at 9:30am. We will be in the Staff Room, at Ford Mountain Correctional Centre located on 57657 Chilliwack Lake Rd, Chilliwack, BC V4Z 1A7.
 
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have 

 
In Solidarity,
 
Ira Kibbe                                                          Teresa Shaley
Local 104 Chair                                               Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



