Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (HSPBA) Steward Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 08, 2022

We are pleased to announce Kirsten Albrighton and David Jennings have been acclaimed for the positions of Shop Stewards at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (HSPBA).
 
Please join us in welcoming Kirsten and David in their roles as worksite Shop Stewards.
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.

 
In solidarity
 
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/VP Component 4
 
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative
 



Download PDF of notice here



