We are pleased to announce Kirsten Albrighton and David Jennings have been acclaimed for the positions of Shop Stewards at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (HSPBA).
Please join us in welcoming Kirsten and David in their roles as worksite Shop Stewards.
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/VP Component 4
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.