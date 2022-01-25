We are pleased to announce Kirsten Albrighton and David Jennings have been acclaimed for the positions of Shop Stewards at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (HSPBA).



Please join us in welcoming Kirsten and David in their roles as worksite Shop Stewards.



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.





In solidarity



Mahen Ramdharry

Local 403 Chairperson/VP Component 4



Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire

Staff Representative









