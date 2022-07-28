Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Fort St. John Association for Community Living - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Fort St. John Association for Community Living - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 02, 2022

Nominations closed September 1, 2022 at midnight for election of Stewards at Fort St. John Association for Community Living.

Your newly elected Steward for Fort St. John Association for Community Living is:

Evelyn Laing

 

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP