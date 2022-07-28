Nominations closed September 1, 2022 at midnight for election of Stewards at Fort St. John Association for Community Living.

Your newly elected Steward for Fort St. John Association for Community Living is:

Evelyn Laing

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP