It was brought to your Union’s attention earlier this year that the Covid Testing and Assessment Centre’s at Fraser Health had implemented an extended workday schedule. This was done without consultation and agreement of the Union as is required under your Collective Agreement. Typically if the Employer wishes to implement an extended workday schedule consultation occurs ahead of time so we can discuss the potential impacts on members who may see a change in their normal schedule rotation. If there is agreement to implement an extended workday schedule, a Memorandum of Agreement is then entered into by both parties outlining the provisions of such a schedule as well as impacts on any related Collective Agreement entitlements.

In conversation with the Employer to date we understand that:

The Covid Testing and Assessment Centre’s were opened as temporary work locations to address the needs created by the Pandemic for Covid-19 testing.

The job postings at the sites that members applied to were posted to include an extended workday schedule.

Since these sites have opened they have continually been operating on an extended workday schedule.

We have begun the process of discussions with the Employer to create a draft Memorandum of Agreement but would like to meet with the members at the sites first to discuss the draft agreement.

We invite you to attend one of two scheduled Town hall meetings during which we will review the agreement and invite you to bring any questions you may have. Given our current Covid protocols we will be offering the Town hall via Zoom to allow for social distancing.

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

