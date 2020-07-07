It recently came to the Union's attention that some DASW positions may not be aware that they are eligible for a grid level 12 if they are delegated by the facility to provide instruction and/or supervision to students. The Union wants to ensure that you are compensated appropriately for supervision. If you are supervising students you will need to speak with your supervisor to seek an additional payroll coding in order to be compensated at grid level 12 for this work. If you have any difficulty with this process please ensure you speak with your worksite steward.

In Solidarity

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative

Anthony Davies, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP