Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Fraser Health Authority in Burnaby - Not Enough Time to Complete Care Plan - REVISED - BCGEU
Published on October 13, 2020
Rushing can lead to accidents and errors. If a CHW finds that there is not sufficient time to safely complete a care plan please take the following steps:
Call your LPN Supervisor and inform them that there is not enough time allotted to safely complete the care plan.
Confirm that the LPN Supervisor will send a dated note to the Case Manager.
Follow up with a short email to the LPN Supervisor as a record and keep a copy for your reference.
This needs to be done each time you experience this. Making one report is unlikely to result in a change to the allotted time.
If the allotted time is not increased following two requests to the LPN Supervisor – this should be brought to the attention of a Union Occupational Health and Safety Representative.
If the client is taken away from you or this is dealt with as a 'refuse' this should be reported to a Shop Steward for further action. Occupational Health and Safety Representative for Burnaby Home Health: