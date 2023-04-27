Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 09, 2023

Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 24th, 2023, from 1:30pm – 3:30pm, at 15476 Vine Avenue, White Rock in Meeting Room 1&2 located in the PAH Basement.

Please come by to say "Hello." Looking forward to seeing you then.

 

In Solidarity,

Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative

