Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Fraser Health – Home Health Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on August 09, 2023
Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 24th, 2023, from 1:30pm – 3:30pm, at 15476 Vine Avenue, White Rock in Meeting Room 1&2 located in the PAH Basement.
Please come by to say "Hello." Looking forward to seeing you then.
