To ensure continuity of service during the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed and staff are working remotely to assist members.
We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
We are pleased to announce that Ian Blatchford is your newly acclaimed steward at Fraser Health Authority – Tri-Cities Mental Health.
Please join us in wishing Ian well in their new position.
In Solidarity,
Nicki PearsonStaff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
4911 Canada Way (at Iris)
Burnaby, B.C. V5G 3W3
Phone: (604) 291-9611 /
1-800-663-1674
Fax: (604) 291-6030 / 1-800-946-0244
Full Contact Details
BCGEU Jobs
© Copyright BCGEU 2020. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
Member Guide