Fraser Health Tri-Cities Mental Health - Your New Shop Steward - BCGEU

Published on May 26, 2020

Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that Ian Blatchford is your newly acclaimed steward at Fraser Health Authority – Tri-Cities Mental Health.

Please join us in wishing Ian well in their new position.

 

In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative


