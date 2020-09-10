We are sorry to report that Candy Erhardt, your representative on the Bargaining Committee, has stepped down from this position and a new member must be elected.

Therefore, nominations are now open for:

Bargaining Committee Member – one position

If more than one candidate is nominated, there will be an election.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned within seven days by: 5:00 pm on Thursday, September 17th, 2020.

Each candidate who is nominated, may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less which the Union will distribute to the membership along with the ballots. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

Please email your completed nomination forms to: Linsay.Buss@bcgeu.ca

Download PDF documents:

Thank you for your anticipated participation in this important process.





In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP