Starlight reaches tentative agreement
After many months of extensive and vigorous bargaining, we reached a tentative agreement with the employer which our Bargaining Committee fully supports.
We'll be releasing full details of the agreement the week of June 11th. The meeting schedule will be determined at a later date. At those meetings, you'll have a chance to view the tentative agreement in full, ask questions, and vote.
You've all done a great job building strength and solidarity these past months. Thank you for your patience and support.
In solidarity,
Megan Washington, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Shirley McMillan, Bargaining Committee Member
Kong Wu, Bargaining Committee Member
Shannon Kyne, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations
