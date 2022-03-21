The second and partial third week of negotiations has wrapped up at the Delta Hotel (Grand Villa), Burnaby. Bargaining took place from March 15th to 18th and again on March 21st. At the end of the week, monetary proposals were exchanged. Initial discussions continued regarding these proposals and continued through Monday and, while we are significantly apart, we continue to work at narrowing the gap between the Union and employer.

Next week is an important week for these discussions. We are scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday, (March 29th to 31st). We will continue to focus on the monetary proposals and some remaining non-monetary items still on the table. Please stay tuned; your support is appreciated.

To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Thanks for your patience and Support

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member

Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member

Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP