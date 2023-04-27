We are pleased to report that the board of the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan (BCTBPP) approved the application made by Pacifica Housing for joining the BCTBPP. Effective September 14, 2023, all future new hires at Pacifica Housing will be enrolled in the BCTBPP, when eligible.



Members currently enrolled in the current Group RRSP will have three months, or until January 2024, to choose whether they want to join the BCTBPP or stay with the current retirement arrangements. Members who are currently eligible to join the BCTBPP but not in the Group RRSP, will receive an enrolment package to join the BCTBPP.



We will be sending you information relating to the BCTBPP via mail and email. Please take the time to read the information and ask any questions you may have. Contact info for a BCGEU Staff Representative, who specializes in pensions, will be included in the package.



The package will be sent out later in October. Please keep an eye out for it. You will have lots of time for consideration before January 2024, but are encouraged to respond as soon as a decision is made. Thank you for your patience during this process.



In solidarity,



Richard Tones, Staff Representative - Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here

