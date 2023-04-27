To: All BCGEU Members at:

Grandview Terrace Childcare Centre Society

Mount Pleasant Child Care Society

Eagles in the Sky Association



Re: Tentative Collective Agreement and Zoom Information Meetings



We are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative collective agreement with Britannia Community Services Centre Society on behalf of your employers.



We have scheduled zoom information meetings where we will go over the tentative agreement with you on Tuesday, June 27th and Wednesday, June 28th, both from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions. You will only need to attend one of the zoom meetings.



We will send another bulletin with the zoom links to the meetings and with information on how to vote electronically on the tentative collective agreement.



The bargaining committee recommends that members vote in favour of the tentative collective agreement.



The features of the tentative collective agreement are:

three year agreement from January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2024;

January 1, 2022 - $1.00 per hour across the board;

January 1, 2023 – 2.75% for ECEs, assistant senior and senior supervisors, program coordinator, ECE assistant; $1.00 per hour for school age educators, cooks, and auxiliaries (casuals);

January 1, 2024 – 2.5% across the board;

paramedicals will increase from $500 to $650 as of 2024;

one day special leave to attend indigenous ceremonial, cultural, or spiritual event;

one day special leave revised from non-Christian religious holiday to established religious or significant ethno-cultural holiday or event; (current language changed)

ESA five paid sick days added for auxiliaries;

increase in auxiliaries' vacation and stat pay to 9.2% (to reflect National Day for Truth and Reconciliation);

senior supervisors will get additional 14 hours per year to 35 hours for auxiliary callout hours.



If you know of a co-worker who did not receive this bulletin, please forward to them.



In solidarity,



Suzy Liguori, Bargaining Committee member

Gaynor McCaslin, Bargaining Committee member

Alejandra Uribe, Bargaining Committee member

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





