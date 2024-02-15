Two (2) members from Elements Casino Victoria have accepted their nominations to be bargaining committee chair. Because there is only one (1) space available, an election must be conducted. The two (2) candidates running for election for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair are as follows:
Six (6) members from Elements Casino Victoria have accepted their nominations to be bargaining committee members. Because there are only two (2) spaces available, an election must be conducted. The six (6) candidates (listed in random order) running for election for the position of Bargaining Committee Member are as follows:
- Albert Earl
- Edward Lu
- Joanne Wood
- Misha McDiarmid
- Shaylin Welwood
- Jamie Peters
All Elements Casino Victoria members (not including Security members) should receive an electronic ballot today, which will be sent to the personal email address we have on file for you via Simply Voting. Note: If you do not receive a ballot by email, please contact [email protected] before the end of the voting period. Log in to your member profile to ensure we have your most up-to-date contact info.
Voting period will be 7 days and will run from:February 15, 2024 at 10 a.m. and closes February 22, 2024 at 5 p.m.
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent to members announcing the new Bargaining Committee.
In Solidarity,
Chad McQuarrie, Staff Representative
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
