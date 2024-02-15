Two (2) members from Elements Casino Victoria have accepted their nominations to be bargaining committee chair. Because there is only one (1) space available, an election must be conducted. The two (2) candidates running for election for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair are as follows:

Deanne Terpenning Misha McDiarmid

Six (6) members from Elements Casino Victoria have accepted their nominations to be bargaining committee members. Because there are only two (2) spaces available, an election must be conducted. The six (6) candidates (listed in random order) running for election for the position of Bargaining Committee Member are as follows:

Albert Earl

Edward Lu

Joanne Wood

Misha McDiarmid

Shaylin Welwood

Jamie Peters