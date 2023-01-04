As you know, the 19th main public service collective agreement was ratified last October, and many of you working in B.C.'s public service are still waiting to receive your retroactive payments. After repeatedly calling on the provincial government to process your retro pay, our union has initiated the grievance process to address this issue.



While we were encouraged to see a statement released yesterday by government about the delay, it's been three months since your agreement was ratified. The delay in retro pay has been too long and is completely unacceptable. We know you're fed up, and you have a right to be.



We've had conversations with the Deputy Minister and the Head of the Public Service and filing a grievance ensures that government must fulfill their commitment and ensure that every member receives the retroactive payment amount that they are entitled to and that all provisions of the collective agreement are followed.



As your bargaining committee, we remain actively committed to protecting your interests and enforcing your collective agreement. We will continue to keep you updated on the grievance process we've initiated and any other actions we take.



In the meantime check back on the employer's BCGEU 19th Main Agreement FAQ web page for their most up-to-date information.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, First Vice President - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

DJ Pohl, First Vice President, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff





