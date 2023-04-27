Our members at Growing Together have demonstrated solidarity with our bargaining committee by your impressive attendance at our bargaining meeting and by participating in the survey. We got close to a 100% response rate!



Your bargaining committee has finished going through your surveys and we have developed bargaining proposals based on your your feedback.



The top priorities include wages and retirement security.



Our next steps are to meet with your employer on October 27th where we will exchange proposals and to come to a tentative agreement.



Remember we are stronger together!



In solidarity,

Lori Hamilton, Bargaining Committee Member

Danielle Unger, Bargaining Committee Member

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



