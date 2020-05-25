In consultation with your bargaining committee, and with their agreement, we are implementing a mail in ballot for ratification.

All eligible members will receive a ballot in the mail with detailed instructions on how to complete your ballot and return it to the union. It will also include detailed ratification materials and membership cards for those that we do not currently have one on file. If you have not signed a membership card you are not eligible to vote and your ballot will not be counted.



If you are one of the members that voted online, you will need to cast your ballot via mail.



We do not have a physical address for all members, and some members information may be out of date. Therefore, if you do not receive a ballot by Tuesday morning on June 2, 2020 please contact Jo Thorpe via email at Joseph.Thorpe@bcgeu.ca. They will update or add your address and send you out a ballot package.



Timeline

Tuesday May 26, 2020 – Ballots Mailed

Tuesday June 2, 2020 – Contact Jo Thorpe if you did not receive a ballot.

Wednesday June 10, 2020 – All Ballots must be received by the union by 5:00 pm.

Thursday June 11, 2020 – Ballots will be counted with a bargaining committee member present.







In Solidarity,



Ana Lilia – Committee Member

Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

Mila Huezo – Committee Member

Richard Tones – Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here