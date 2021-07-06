The Union is in receipt of five nominations for four positions on the bargaining committee of which at least one will be from the Fleetwood location.



This means that the union will facilitate an election but will likely not proceed until later this week. You will be advised as soon as elections are opened and the candidates have been confirmed.



In Solidarity,



Richard Tones

Staff Reprehensive

Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP