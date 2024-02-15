Your Collective Agreement expires March 31, 2024. We are therefore seeking your input in order to draft collective bargaining proposals which reflect your needs. This is your opportunity to have a direct effect on the collective bargaining process.
Please complete the online bargaining survey linked here:
https://form.123formbuilder.com/6615720/habitat-conservation-trust-foundation-bargaining-survey, or the attached paper survey, if preferred (submit filled out paper version via email, [email protected], Attention: Sheila Knight).
The deadline to complete and return the survey is Friday, February 23, 2024 at 5 p.m.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Cherish Fairclough, Bargaining Committee Chair
Robert Pirot, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Knight, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of survey here
