Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation Bargaining Survey - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 15, 2024

Your Collective Agreement expires March 31, 2024. We are therefore seeking your input in order to draft collective bargaining proposals which reflect your needs. This is your opportunity to have a direct effect on the collective bargaining process.
 
Please complete the online bargaining survey linked here:
https://form.123formbuilder.com/6615720/habitat-conservation-trust-foundation-bargaining-survey, or the attached paper survey, if preferred (submit filled out paper version via email, [email protected], Attention: Sheila Knight).
 
The deadline to complete and return the survey is Friday, February 23, 2024 at 5 p.m.
 
In solidarity,
 
Your Bargaining Committee
Cherish Fairclough, Bargaining Committee Chair
Robert Pirot, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Knight, BCGEU Staff Representative
 

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of survey here



