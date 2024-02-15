Your Collective Agreement expires March 31, 2024. We are therefore seeking your input in order to draft collective bargaining proposals which reflect your needs. This is your opportunity to have a direct effect on the collective bargaining process.



Please complete the online bargaining survey linked here:

https://form.123formbuilder.com/6615720/habitat-conservation-trust-foundation-bargaining-survey, or the attached paper survey, if preferred (submit filled out paper version via email, [email protected], Attention: Sheila Knight).



The deadline to complete and return the survey is Friday, February 23, 2024 at 5 p.m.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee

Cherish Fairclough, Bargaining Committee Chair

Robert Pirot, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Knight, BCGEU Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of survey here





